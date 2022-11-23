Helium (HNT) One Day Volume Reaches $3.93 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00014983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $323.21 million and $3.93 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009404 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.03 or 0.08598062 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00469915 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,202,358 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.