Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $923.94 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00076930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0457546 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $21,000,355.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

