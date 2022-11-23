Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 9,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 514,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

