Head-To-Head Survey: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Diageo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.56 $19.01 million $0.13 81.39 Diageo $19.43 billion 5.28 $4.32 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 4 0 3.00 Diageo 2 5 2 0 2.00

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Diageo.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 1.71% 7.47% 4.70% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vita Coco beats Diageo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.