Head to Head Analysis: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93%

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.4% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.66 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.98 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.56

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

