HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,712 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $116,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,079 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $87,737,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HDFC Bank

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.