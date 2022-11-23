Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.35% of Hawaiian worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

