Harry Sloan Buys 100,000 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harry Sloan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, September 29th, Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $353,000.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGF-A traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 867,579 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

(Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.