Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.75 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $178.75 million and $11.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009377 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,685,456,262 coins and its circulating supply is 12,797,413,262 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.