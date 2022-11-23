Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.75 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $178.75 million and $11.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009377 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,685,456,262 coins and its circulating supply is 12,797,413,262 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
