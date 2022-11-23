Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Set at $49.00 by Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $49.00 price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HOG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 718,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

