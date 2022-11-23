Harbor Spring Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,964 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 3.9% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 6,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,097. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

