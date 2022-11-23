Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Trading 15.5% Higher

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.
