H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.13. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 45,495 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.25.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

