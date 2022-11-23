Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Guess’ Trading Up 1.5 %

Guess’ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 1,561,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,304. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

