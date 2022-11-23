Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.32 EPS.
Guess’ Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Guess’
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guess’ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.