Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.32 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guess’ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.