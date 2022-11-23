Guardian Capital LP Has $12.70 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $216,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

