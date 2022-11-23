Guardian Capital LP Acquires 37,729 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NTR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 113,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,621. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.