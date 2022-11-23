Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 57,412 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,412 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BHP Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group stock remained flat at $58.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 98,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.