Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 57,412 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,412 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BHP Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock remained flat at $58.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 98,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

