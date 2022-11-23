Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.