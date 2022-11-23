Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 3,925 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BCE by 238.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 27,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

