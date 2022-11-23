GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 418,321 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 8.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $545,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

