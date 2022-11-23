Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 1.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. 880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

