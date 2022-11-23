Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.81. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 38,177 shares.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
