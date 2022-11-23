Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 51,194 shares.The stock last traded at $242.75 and had previously closed at $235.66.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.
