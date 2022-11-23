Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 51,194 shares.The stock last traded at $242.75 and had previously closed at $235.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.