Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.39

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

