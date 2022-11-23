Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI opened at $192.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.79. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

