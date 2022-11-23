Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $581,908.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,556.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00490813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00113959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00818107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00702834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00238802 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

