Gregory Maliassas Sells 5,440 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 833,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
