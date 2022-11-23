GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18. 277,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 391,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 10,261,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,020 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. grew its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,489,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 1,530,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,590 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the third quarter worth $6,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $14,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

