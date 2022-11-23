GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18. 277,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 391,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
