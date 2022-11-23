Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,311 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in General Electric by 51.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

