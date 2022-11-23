Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,420 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab stock opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

