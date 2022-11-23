Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.0 %

OMC stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

