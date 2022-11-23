Greenleaf Trust Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.4 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.