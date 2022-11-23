Greenleaf Trust Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.