Greenleaf Trust Buys 86 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

