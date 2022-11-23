Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.