Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,570 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

