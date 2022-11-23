Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $27.89 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8,660.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 189.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

