Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) VP Sells $189,999.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

