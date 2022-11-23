good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.75

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.20 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDNP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE:GDNP traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,939. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.98.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

