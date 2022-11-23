Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.
Globant Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $176.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.37. Globant has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.41.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
