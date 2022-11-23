Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

