Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 6,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.