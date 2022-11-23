Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. 947,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,782,725. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

