Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110,988 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The company has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,522 shares of company stock worth $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

