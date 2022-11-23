Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLNCY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.