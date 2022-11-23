Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.32

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.32 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 504.10 ($5.96). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 496.85 ($5.88), with a volume of 30,934,298 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.80) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.54 ($7.11).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 480.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £68.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 530.25.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

