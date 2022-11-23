GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.09% of GitLab worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 28,859 shares valued at $1,736,420. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

