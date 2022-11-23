GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $37.84 on Friday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 28,859 shares valued at $1,736,420. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 23,990.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

