Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.48

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.48 and traded as low as C$37.72. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 376,692 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.13.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

About Gildan Activewear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

